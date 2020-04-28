Howard Lee Jordan
ELIZABETH CITY - Howard Lee Jordan was born on March 27, 1948 and entered into eternal rest on April 25, 2020.
He was born and raised in Currituck County, NC and attended Currituck County schools. He was a graduate of JP Knapp High School and College of the Albemarle.
He leaves to cherish his memory; his wife, Ursula Jordan; three daughters; brothers, Charles (Rita) and Terry (Kimberly) Jordan; grandchildren; two aunts; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
There will be a private burial in Philadelphia, PA.