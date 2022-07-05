Howard Mark Goetz, age 62, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at his home. Born in Chicago, IL on July 9, 1959 to the late Bernard Goetz and Rosemary Blackwell Goetz, he was the husband of Teri Twigg Goetz. A man of very strong faith, he was a member of Harbor Presbyterian Church in Elizabeth City. He was a man of strong convictions, always paid his debts and was a faithful husband for 38 years. He enjoyed sailing, cycling, listening to music of yesteryear and watching Hollywood and Western Classics. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three daughters, Moriah Williams (Brandon) of NC, Marita Plymel (Cory) of VA, and Deborah Counts (Zach) of WA; two sons, Josiah Goetz (Amy) of MD, and Solomon Goetz of NC; a sister, Angela Cogdell (Jim) of NC; a brother, Greg Goetz of WI; and nine grandchildren, Amelia, Mila, Rhett, Kaylee, Oakley, Lane, Laikyn, Parker, and Nixon. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Goetz family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com. Family and friends are invited to a small memorial service at Harbor Presbyterian on Wednesday July 6th, 2022 at 7 p.m. The family will be receiving visitors the hour before the service at 6 p.m. at Harbor Presbyterian for those wishing to offer their condolences. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Goetz family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
