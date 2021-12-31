Icey S. Owens
POPLAR BRANCH - Icey Simpson Owens, age 98, of Poplar Branch North Carolina passed away in her home on December 28, 2021.
She was reunited in death by her beloved husband William 'Cuggie' Owens, son William Henry Owens, Daughter Inez Icey Owens, sisters Emaline White, Penny Jones Simpson, Millie Faulk, Mary Magaline Taylor, brother David Simpson, and parents David Simpson and Milly Whidbee.
Left to treasure her legacy are her son Vernon R Owens, daughters Shirley M. Moore and Norma J. Owens Wideman. 24 grandchildren and host of great grandchildren and host of great great grandchildren.
The family requests that all flowers be sent to Stallings Funeral Home in Elizabeth City NC at 401 South Dyer Street. The viewing will held on Monday, January 3, 2022 from 4 to 7pm at Stallings Funeral home at 401 South Dyer Street, ElizabethCity NC, and Funeral Services will be held at Corinth Baptist Church located at 7300 Caratoke Highway, Jarvisburg NC at 12:00 pm on Tuesday January 4, 2022.