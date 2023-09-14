Ida Estelle Anderson

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM
EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 8 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Ida Estelle Shelley Workman Loftus Anderson (Dale Anderson) passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the age of 75. Born Ida Estelle to Ervin and Lillie McCormick Shelley on March 28, 1948, in Socastee/Conway, SC, she was a loving mother of three and doting grandmother of nine. As a master gardener, executive chef, animal lover, baker of cakes, protector of beaches, local enthusiast (wherever local was), visitor of lighthouses, paddler of kayaks, devourer of books, prodigious player of games, and ambassador for the Episcopal Church, she lived life fully, gave of herself 100%, and was a stranger to none. She introduced herself as Dale, or lately went straight to her grandmother name of Moogie or Moo. It is a testament to her character that she was beloved by all who knew her. Dale earned her culinary degree from Horry-Georgetown Technical College. She was a pastry chef and owned a bakery in Myrtle Beach, SC, for many years. She worked as a nurse’s aide for several years in Myrtle Beach. She also ran the foodservice department for Myrtle Beach High School for ten years. She then moved on to work for UGA Foodservices as Assistant Manager and Chef, which she retired from in 2009. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Anthony Shelley, her sister Shirley Shelley Van Ness, and her husbands Robert Workman, John Loftus, and Dr. James Orin Anderson. She is survived by her two devoted sons Robert Wayne Workman Jr (Holly) of Chesapeake, VA, and Charles Anthony Workman (Crystal) of Darien, IL; her “Gratefully Deadicated” daughter Carmen Renee Workman-Anderson Guthrie of Millers Creek, NC; her grandchildren Deliah Dean, Miles Orin, Aidan William, Sierra Rose, McKenna Grace, Braeden Matthew, Robert James, John Daniel, and Walter Eugene; her sisters-in-law Linda Cauthen and Sherry Pico, and her brothers-in-law Tommy Dixon, Michael Dixon, and Richard Anderson. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 16th at Christ Episcopal Church in Elizabeth City, NC, at 11 AM. Family and friends will gather after the service at the church Fellowship Hall. Another memorial and columbarium internment will be held at Holy Nativity Episcopal Church in St. Simons Island, GA, later in the fall.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.