Inez Overton

Inez Williams Overton
MOYOCK - Inez Williams Overton, age 94, of 252 Panther Landing Rd., Moyock, NC went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family. Born in Sampson County, NC on January 16, 1926 to the late Harvey Williams and Vennie Porter Williams, she was the wife of James Clyde Overton, Sr. They would have been celebrating their 75th anniversary on December 20, 2020. Inez was a member of Moyock Baptist Church and was the former owner/operator of Moyock Beauty Shop. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be deeply missed by all.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, James Clyde Overton, Jr. (Cindy) of Moyock, NC; two brothers, David Williams (Onie) of Clinton, NC and Paul Williams (Ruth) of Turkey, NC; a grandson, Michael James Overton (Susan) of Moyock, NC; two great-grandchildren, Kaylee Overton and Hunter Overton; and her beloved four-legged baby, Dixie. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Peggy Williams, Evelyn Rackley, Harvey Williams, Jr. and Alton Williams.
The family extends a special thank you to Community Hospice for the love shown to Mrs. Overton.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Moyock Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Vic Ramsey. The family will receive visitors at the home. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Overton family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.