Addie Ione Heber "Ione" Gryder, 75, of Hertford, NC, passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020 in the Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center. Mrs. Gryder was a native of the Richmond, VA area before relocating to Hertford in 2005. An Administrative Assistant, she retired from the State of Virginia, most recently from the Virginia State Police. She was a member of Bagley Swamp Wesleyan Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Gryder. Surviving are her step-daughter, Susan Renee McCord and husband, Chris; a step-son, Mark Gryder and wife, Phyllis; and four grandchildren, Martin Gryder, Madeline Begari and husband, Vishal, Caitlyn McCord, and Zachary McCord. With safety concerns associated with the Covid-19 Pandemic, no public funeral service will be held. However, a virtual service to honor her life will be recorded in Bagley Swamp Church and will be available online for viewing on the church's Facebook page beginning Thursday, December 31. To access the website, please visit www.facebook.com/bagleyswamp . A private burial will be in Bagley Swamp Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bagley Swamp Church, 402 Bagley Swamp Road, Hertford, NC 27944, or online at www.bagleyswamp.org. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
