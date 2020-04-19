Irene Simpson Brothers
ELIZABETH CITY - Irene Simpson Brothers, 89 of Elizabeth City, NC, transitioned from this earthly life on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at residence.
Due to COVID-19, Life Celebration Services will take place for the family on Sunday, April 19, 2020. You may view the funeral services livestream at Irene's obituary at www.mitchellcares.com beginning at 11:30 a.m. Viewing will take place at the funeral home on Saturday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories: one brother, Lorenzo Simpson of Plymouth, NC; four special daughters, Eutrilla Hill (Michael), Beverly Ames (Clarence) and Cynthia Morris (Keith) all of Elizabeth City, NC and Maggie Creecy (Van) of Weldon, NC; ten grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; one nephew, Thurman Lorenzo Simpson of PA; and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is assisting the family.