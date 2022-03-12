Irene Byrum Broughton

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, eastern and southeast
Virginia and northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Irene Jean Byrum Broughton, 95, of 729 W. Grubb Street, passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022 in Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation. Mrs. Broughton was born in Chowan County on October 6, 1926, and was the daughter of the late Tom and Bell Dail Byrum. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Julian "Little Man" Broughton; son-in-law, Steven Sharber; a sister, Viola Goodwin; and by brothers, Tommy, Hercules, and Britton Byrum. A homemaker, she was a member of Hertford Baptist Church. Surviving is her daughter, Betty Carol Broughton Sharber; a son, Jeff Broughton and wife, Faith; her granddaughter, Katelyn Broughton Sharber, all of Hertford; a sister, Annie Bell Byrum of Tyner; a brother, Paul Byrum of Carrollton, VA; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Graveside services will be held Sunday at 5:00 p.m. in Cedarwood Cemetery, and will be conducted by Pastor H. Gene Boyce. Friends may visit with the family at the gravesite immediately following the service, and other times at the residence. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Hertford Baptist Church, PO Box 34, Hertford, NC 27944. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
