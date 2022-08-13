Irene Estelle (Whidbee) Midgett

Irene Estelle Midgett passed peacefully on Sunday, August 7, 2022, embraced by the loving arms of God and her daughters Patricia and Alberta, sister Jean and brother Earl. She is predeceased by her mother and father, William E. and Melvina Gray Whidbee, sister Velma Anderson, brother Kendall Whidbee, brother-in-law Burt Hooper and sister-in-law Grace Whidbee. Irene was a native of Salvo NC, where she raised her own four children, living in the family home. She attended school in Rodanthe, NC. She faithfully attended Clarks Bethel Church, where she loved to worship the Lord and hear her brother Earl play the piano. Irene worked with the post masters in the Salvo post office for several years and was a caregiver for her mother and others in the communities for many years. Irene was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She loved going on trips with her daughters and visiting her sister Jean. Irene was a graceful, kindhearted, and humble woman who was loved infinitely. She is survived by her children Sheila Stephenson (Jim), Alberta Cox (Jack), Larry Midgett (Roberta), Patricia Midgett, sister Jean Hooper (Burt) and brother Earl Whidbee as well as her granddaughters and great-grandchildren, who brought many years of joy and laughter. Granddaughters are Sunshine Qualls (Cody), Paige Holleran (Jon), Kelly Bendler (Jeremy), Tonya Davis (Kellen), and Keela Midgett; her great-grandchildren Catalina and Sophia, Jake and Casey, Morgan and Brooke, Karis, Mason, Gunnar and Curren. She is also survived by nieces Hilda Clifton (Jimmy), Sherry Burt (Dave) and Carolyn Dye (Ron); and nephews Kenny Hooper (Kathy), Charles Anderson (Carol), William Whidbee (Lisa) and Reid Basnight (Mary). A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Clarks Bethel United Methodist Church with a graveside committal to follow in the Buxton Cemetery. The family will receive friends and relatives for a viewing and visitation Thursday evening from 7:00 pm until 9:00 pm at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Clarks Bethel United Methodist Church (PO Box 28, Salvo, NC 27972). Twiford Funeral Homes, Outer Banks is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
