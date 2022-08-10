Irene Estelle Whidbee Midgett, 88, of Salvo, NC died Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Melvina Gray Whidbee and William Edward Whidbee. Irene was born, lived, and spent most of her adult life at the Salvo home. She lived with her daughter, Alberta and son-in-law, Jack Cox in Camden, NC for the last ten years. Surviving are three additional children, Sheila Stephenson (Jim), Larry Midgett (Roberta), and Tricia Midgett; five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; a sister, Jean Hooper; and a brother, Earl Whidbee. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Clarks Bethel United Methodist Church with a graveside committal to follow in the Buxton Cemetery. The family will receive friends and relatives for a viewing and visitation Thursday evening from 7:00 pm until 9:00 pm at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Clarks Bethel United Methodist Church (PO Box 28, Salvo, NC 27972). Twiford Funeral Homes, Outer Banks is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.