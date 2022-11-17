...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator, Neuse and Bay and Pamlico and
Pungo Rivers and Albemarle, Croatan and Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Irene Rhodes Stinnette, 95, of 347 Mexico Road, died Friday, November 11, 2022 in Currituck Health & Rehabilitation Center. Mrs. Stinnette was born in Birmingham, England on September 5, 1927, and was the daughter of the late Walter and Elizabeth Orme Rhodes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Lindsey Stinnette. A faithful wife, loving mother, and devoted grandmother to three generations, her family and grandchildren were her life. She loved them dearly and lit up with a big smile and twinkle in her eye when any one of them entered the room. A lover of nature and its beauty, she enjoyed flowers and their fragrance and particularly loved watching the hummingbirds harvest their nectar. Surviving are four children, Cheryl Sawyer of Edenton, Ann Elizabeth Shreve (husband, Dave) of Denver, CO, Roger Wallace Stinnette (wife, Linda) of Chesapeake, VA, and Michael L. Stinnette of Creswell; 9 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great-grandchildren, and many other relatives and extended family living "back home" in England. Funeral services will be held Sunday, November 20th, at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, and will be conducted by the Rev. Carroll Bunch. The burial will follow in Beaver Hill Cemetery where she will rest next to her husband. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.