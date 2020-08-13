Irene Stotesbury

Irene S. Stotesbury
EDENTON - Irene Elizabeth Spencer Stotesbury, 75, of 103 Tip Toe Road, Edenton, NC, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in UNC Hospital, Chapel Hill.
Mrs. Stotesbury was born in Chowan County on November 12, 1944, and was the daughter of the late Worth Eugene and Esther Mae Hollowell Spencer. She and her husband were the former owners and operators of Pembroke Fishing Center, and she was a member of Edenton Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Barbara Rinehart and Linda Adams.
Surviving are her husband, Jerry Wayne Stotesbury, Sr.; two sons, Jerry, Jr. and wife, Karen, of Greenville, and Michael of Edenton; a sister, Cynthia Dandrea of Anaheim, Arizona; and three grandchildren, Kaleigh, Kolton, and Holden.
A memorial service will be held Saturday at 12 p.m. in Beaver Hill Cemetery and will be conducted by Pastors David Brooks, Russell Bootwright, and Randy Pierce.
Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.