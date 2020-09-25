Iris Royle Johnson
ELIZABETH CITY - Iris Royle Johnson, 68, of Elizabeth City, NC and affectionately known as "Annette", departed from this earthly life on Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 12:00 noon at the United House of Prayer For All People, Elizabeth City, NC. Her mortal frame will rest in the Oak Grove Cemetery. A walk through viewing will take place at the funeral home on Friday from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. COVID-19 restrictions are still in place.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories: four children, Cassandra J. Jones (Jimmy) of Cary, NC, Robert Johnson, Jr., (Ratanya) of Elizabeth City, NC, Felicia Johnson of Charlotte, NC and Latasha J. Martin (William) of Charlotte, NC; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; her siblings, Fenton D. Royle, III (Kastella) of Hertford, NC, Tony M. Royle (Arelia) of Camden, NC and Robin D. Royle of Greensboro, NC a special aunt, Augustine Selden of Norfolk, VA; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Professional Services have been entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.