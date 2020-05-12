Irving Perry

Irving Holland Perry
SUNBURY - Irving Holland Perry, 93, of 320 NC 32 North, died Sunday, May 10, 2020 in Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Mr. Perry was born in Gates County on April 25, 1927, and was the son of the late Benjamin and Fleda Askew Perry. The retired owner and operator of Perry's Texaco in Sunbury, he served the community providing a full service station with gas, garage work, and inspections, beginning in 1949. The station, still operating today, continues under the ownership of his son. A longtime member of Philadelphia United Methodist Church, he also enjoyed the fellowship provided with his affiliation in the Sunbury Volunteer Fire Dept., the Sunbury Investment Club, and the Ray's Beach Fishing Club. A veteran of World War II, he served in the United States Marine Corps.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Virginia Harrell, Alma Byrum, and Mabel Wiggins; and by his brother, Cullen Perry.
Surviving are his wife of 68 years, Martha Ann Franklin Perry; his daughter, Fleda P. Eure (Bud) of Eure; his son, Tom Perry (Janet) of Sunbury; three grandchildren, Martha Eure Martin (Joseph), Nick Wilson (Kaitlyn), and Melissa Wilson (Ray); and three great-grandchildren, Daniel, Camden, and Colby.
A private graveside service will be held in the Damascus Christian Church Cemetery in Sunbury.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in his memory be made to Philadelphia U.M.C., P.O. Box 148, Sunbury, NC 27979.
Miller Funeral Home, 304 Main Street, Gatesville, is assisting with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.