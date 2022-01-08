Isaiah O'Neal

Isaiah Nicholas O'Neal
TYNER - Isaiah Nicholas O'Neal, 22, of North Pole, Alaska, and formerly of Tyner, N.C. passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021.
Isaiah was born on August 25, 1999 in Wake County, N.C. and was raised in Elizabeth City and Tyner. Isaiah resided there until he joined the U.S. Army. He was a 91B Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic. While in the Army, Isaiah received an Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Army Achievement Medal, and Driver's Mechanics Badge. Isaiah married the love of his life, Arin, on June 7, 2019 in Currituck, N.C. Together they relocated to Fairbanks seven months ago. Some of Isaiah's hobbies included hunting, fishing, crabbing, and riding four wheelers.
Isaiah was a special soul who will always have a piece of our hearts. Isaiah had a big smile that could light up a room and loved with all his heart. He was sensitive, outgoing, full of life, energetic, uplifting, and selfless. Isaiah was always fun to be around and had a goofy personality. His special bond with his sister Isabella can never be broken. Isaiah, we hope you and Granddaddy are fishin' up there-two souls that will be forever missed.
Isaiah was preceded in death by his Pee-Paw, Bradley D. O'Neal; Granddaddy, Terry Lynn Utley; and great-grandmother, Barbara Lee Utley.
Isaiah is survived by his wife, Arin O'Neal of North Pole; mother and step-father, Melissa and Tracy Hollowell; siblings, Ian O'Neal and Isabella Hollowell; and grandparents, Glenda and David Hollowell, all of Tyner; father and Mee-Maw, Frank and Mary O'Neal of Elizabeth City; Nana, Anna Williams of Lynchburg, VA; 8 aunts, 7 uncles, 22 cousins, and extended family and friends.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 15th, at 11:00 a.m. in Ballard's Bridge Baptist Church where he was a longtime member. It will be conducted by Pastor Junior White and Jim Taylor, former director of Youth. Friends are invited to visit with the family in the Family Life Center of the Church immediately following the service.
Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with local arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com .