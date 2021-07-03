Jennings Worth Webb, USN Ret., 90, of 721 Poplar Neck Road, died Friday, July 2, 2021 in his home. Mr. Webb was born in Yancey County on December 10, 1930, and was the son of the late John W. and Nellie Robinson Webb. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Williams Webb; his son, Scott Gary Webb; his sister, Ercelle W. Riddle; and by brothers, L.D. and Wayne Webb. An Army veteran of the Korean War, and a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War, he had served for just over 30 years, retiring from the Navy with E-7 status, and the rank of EMC (Electrician’s Mate Chief Petty Officer). Following his military career, he later retired from the Norfolk Naval Shipyard. Surviving are his brother-in-law, Jack Williams (wife, Brenda) of Creswell, and sister-in-law, Hazel Black (husband, Bill) of Edenton; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members from both the Webb and Williams families. A graveside service will be held Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. in Beaver Hill Cemetery and will be conducted by longtime family friend, Pastor Jay Rivenbark. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.