It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Miss Jabrea Niyelle Douglass who answered the Master’s Call on Sunday, July 11, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. A service celebrating her life will take place on Monday, July 19, 2021 at Holy Trinity Community Church in Elizabeth City, North Carolina at 2:00pm. Viewing and visitation will be held on Sunday, July 18, 2021 from 4:00pm-6:00pm at the funeral home. Adkins Memorial Funeral Home has been charged to serve the Douglas and connecting families with excellence and care during their time of bereavement.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.