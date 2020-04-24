Jack Brothers
ELIZABETH CITY - Jack Brothers, age 82, of Elizabeth City, NC died Monday, April 21, 2020 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilition. Born on October 1, 1937 in Elizabeth City, NC to the late James Ross Brothers and Dorothy Tankard Brothers. He served his country honorably in the U. S. Army. After military service, he worked as a bridge tender, was a former Pasquotank County Sheriff's Deputy, and owned Jack Brothers Sand and Rock. Jack was a member of Berea Baptist Church and New Lebanon Lodge # 314.
He is survived by a daughter, Sherry Cartwright (Neal) of Hertford, NC; two sisters, Dottie B. Pritchard and Cathy B. Markham (Gary), all of Elizabeth City, NC; a brother, Jimmy Brothers of Jacksonville, FL; four grandchildren, Mandy Curtis (Brooks), Matt Meads (Nicole); Jessica Langley (Jeff), and Amanda Cartwright (Brandon); seven great-grandchildren, Hailey, Hannah, Riley, Brooke, Jackson, Deacon, and Waylon; several nieces and nephews; and his best friend, Mary Dell Ellis. He was preceded in death by four brothers, Bobby, Billy, Johnnie Paul, and Tommy Brothers.
A private graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020 at West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Jason Wise.
Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Brothers family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.