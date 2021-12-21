Jack Jones

Jack C. Jones
SOUTH MILLS - Jack Caswell Jones, age 62, of South Mills, NC died on Friday, December 10, 2021 at his home. Born in Portsmouth, VA on March 15, 1959 to the late Roy Williams Jones and Elizabeth Parker Jones, he was the husband of Marlene Jones. A former member of the Renegades Motorcycle Club, he was a barge captain by trade.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Cori Stone (Shelton), and Casey Woolard (Lemuel Lamb III); a son, Jason Jones, (Danielle); a step-daughter, Davida Allen (Gavin); a sister, Frances Johnson (David); a brother, John Jones (Kathy); grandchildren, Christopher Jackson-Jones, Dylan Maththews, Jayde Stone, Austin Woolard, Troyce Stone, Devin Matthews, Caleb Woolard, Sarai Creech, and Nekayla Lamb; and great-grandchildren, Ariel Jackson Jones, Noah Stone, Natalie Jackson Jones, Charlotte Jackson Jones, Mason Matthews, Louci May Allen, Karoline Stone and Elaina Allen. He was predeceased by an infant brother, Roy Jones, Jr.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Jones family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.