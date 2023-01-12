Jackson Everett Ball saved three lives before his seventh birthday. He was the second of Hillary Little and Billy Ball’s children, a boy bracketed by and best friends with his sisters, Charlotte and Alice. Jackson was an ardent fan of bouncy balls, music, getting dirty, and the Carolina Tar Heels (his new jersey: No. 1, Leaky Black’s). He belonged to the first grade at Lakewood Elementary (Bulldog of the Week; two-time Artrageous Award winner) and, dapper in jacket and tie, had attended his first musical, “Frozen,” at DPAC. For most of his life, Jackson was his mom’s companion on early morning walks to the bakery and his dad’s proof that cool guys are good dancers. Left-handed and curious, like his dad. Dark-eyed and filled with compassion, like his mom. Freckles like constellations. On at least one post-toddler occasion, Jackson was discovered with a handful of cheesecake before dessert was served (“Guilty! Guilty! Guilty!” his mom titled the photo) and instantly forgiven, a party legend. He was beautiful, funny, inquisitive and brave in every atom and cell – some of which were shared with other families after Jackson suffered a catastrophic brain event on Jan. 4, 2023. His family is grateful for the skill of Durham’s emergency medical technicians and the staff at Duke University Hospital, who preserved his organs for others. It is one of many ways in which Jackson’s life – brief, distinct, vivid – altered the world. He is survived by his parents and sisters in Durham; his grandparents, Rodney and Polly Little of Charlotte and Debbie Ball of Elizabeth City; great-aunts and -uncles Connie, Bonnie, Tammy, Robbie, Eddie, Sallye and John; aunts and uncles Laura, Natalie, Ellie, Gabrielle, Lily, Cody, Lucas, Ryan, Bobby, and Will; cousins and dear friends Henry, Bradley, Denise, Robert, Aaron, Jack and Logan; many family friends; and his dog, MJ, all of whom will miss him terribly. Jackson’s late Granddad Bobby, Great-Aunt Julie, Great-Uncle Billy and his great-grandparents are the loved ones who, his mother observed, “can’t wait to meet him.” A memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, at Duke Memorial United Methodist Church, with visitation at 2:30 p.m. and a reception following. The service will be live-streamed from http://bit.ly/jebservice. Billy and Hillary encourage you to bring a bouncy ball in their boy’s memory; in lieu of flowers, friends might contribute to the Jackson Ball Fund for Arts & Music at Lakewood Elementary School http://bit.ly/jebfund. The family also invites you to dance with a kid you love; go take a walk at the Eno River and find a cool rock; listen to “Dinosaur Stomp” by Koo Koo Kangaroo; grab some cheesecake with your hands; and sign up to be an organ donor.
