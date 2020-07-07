Jacqueline Hess

Jacqueline McClanahan Hess
CAMDEN - Jacqueline McClanahan Hess, age 57, of Camden, NC died Thursday, July 2, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Born on April 26, 1963 in Grundy, VA to Ruby Stiltner McClanahan and the late Roy McClanahan, she was the wife of Pastor Hans Hess. Jackie was a gifted musician known especially for her talent on the Hammond B-3 organ. Along with her husband Hans, they pastored Fountain of Life Church where she served in many capacities, including oversight of church events. She took great pride in planning and decorating for each of these activities. A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, she lived life to the fullest. Jackie exuded joy and made everything fun for those around her, especially her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by two daughters, Sarah Hess Stevenson and husband, Brason; and Alexandria Hess Garcia and husband, Alexander; a sister, Janice McClanahan Keene and husband Bill; a brother, David Roy McClanahan and wife Kate; a grandchild, Maverick Garcia; and a host of extended family.
A graveside service will be held at Mountain Valley Memorial Park, Big Rock, VA on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. officiated by Jackie's lifelong friend Reverend Veronica McGlothlin. A Celebration of Life will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Fountain of Life Church, Elizabeth City, NC. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Hess family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.