Jacqueline Martini-Maloney

Jacqueline Marie Elizabeth “Jackie” Martini-Maloney, 57, of Roper, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021. Born in Patterson, NJ on October 25, 1963, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence Charles Martini and Anne Mary Agnes Rogers Martini. Jackie’s family was her whole world. She was a proud educator for 30 plus years from the classroom to administration. An advocate for all children, she believed in getting children access to an education as a passport to their futures. Jackie was the principal that made sure that each child had a smile on their face. She believed Life is always an adventure; Faith will see you through, never stop learning, live with no regrets, and always keep moving forward. Remember the dreams that you dream of really do come true. Surviving is her daughter, Colleen B. Maloney; two sons, Christopher J. Maloney and Patrick J. Maloney; her grandson, Pierce; her two sisters, Bernadine “Bernie” Stickle (husband, Brian) and their two children, Meghan and Shane; and Christine Koenig (husband, Clifford) and their two daughters, Lisa (husband, Rob) and Kelly; her brother, Michael Martini (wife, Donna) and their two daughters, Allison (husband, Max) their children, Henry and Dillion, and Laura (husband, Johnny); and other extended family members. A gathering and time of visitation for family and friends will be held Wednesday from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. in Creswell Elementary School. A Celebration of Life service is being planned in Statesville, and those arrangements will be announced when finalized. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
