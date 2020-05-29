Jacqueline J. Shackleford
ELIZABETH CITY - Jacqueline Denise Jennings Shackelford, age 64, of Hoggard Street, Elizabeth City, NC died Monday, May 25, 2020 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. She was a native of Pasquotank County born on October 1, 1955 to the late Elmer Wilson Jennings and Mary Spellman Jennings. Jacqueline was the wife of Larry D. Shackelford and was the love of his life and his best friend. Jacqueline was a teacher and a very kind, loving and strong person. She was a devout Jehovah's Witness for over forty-five years.
In addition to Larry, her loving husband of thirty-six years, Jacqueline is survived by two sisters, Carolyn Johnson of Elizabeth City and Joyce Myers and husband George of Winterville, NC; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Elmer Wilson Jennings, Jr.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Cedarwood Cemetery, Hertford, NC officiated by Gene Williams. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of one's choice.
