Jacquelyn R.V. Reid, 73 of Greenville, NC departed from this earthly life Thursday, June 3, 2021 at the Post Acute Specialty Hospital, Rocky Mount, NC. Life Celebration Service will take place Saturday, June 12, 2021 at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church, Elizabeth City, NC at 11:00 a.m. A viewing will take place at the funeral home on Friday from 5:00 p.m.until 7:00 p.m. Interment will be in the Memory Gardens Cemetery. Jackie will be missed by many, but her memories will be mostly cherished by her son, Adrian Reid and two daughters, Michele Overton and Alecia “Mychonda” Temple; five grandchildren, Delton Overton, Darriecia Ankum (Brian), Shakey Overton (Yazzmine), Alana and Adrian Reid, Jr.; ten great-grandchildren; seven siblings, Isaac Reid, Alvin Reid (Geraldine), Denice Mitchell (Charlie), Donald Reid (Felicia), Sandra White, Tony Reid (Jackie), and Janie Cofield (Bernard); one sister-in-law, Margaret Reid; one brother-in-law, Joseph Moye; one aunt, Pearlie Reid Barnes; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Professional Services entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.
