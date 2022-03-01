Jaedon Stepney

ELIZABETH CITY - Jaedon Darius-Ray Stepney, 19, departed from this earthly life on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at the Children's Hospital of the Kings Daughters, Norfolk, VA.
Life Celebration for Jaedon will take place on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 12:00 noon at Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Elizabeth City, NC. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Elizabeth City, NC.
Jaedon leaves to cherish his loving and precious memories: his parents, Mineeta Rountree (Rev. Glenn) and Donald Stepney, Jr., (Lavanda) all of Elizabeth City, NC; one sister, Keniya Jones of Chesapeake, VA; three brothers, DeAndre Harris (Lakayla) of Portsmouth, VA, Larry James and Brandon Boyd, both of Elizabeth City, NC; maternal grandparents, Quinton and Grenda Harris, Denise Brite and Glenn Rountree, Sr., all of Elizabeth City, NC; maternal great-grandmother, Naomi Gregory of Elizabeth City, NC; paternal grandparents, Donald and Pamela Stepney of Hertford, NC and Annie Smith of Elizabeth City, NC; paternal great-grandmother, Shirley Eason of Hertford, NC; three aunts, Larita Webb (Jason) of Clayton, NC, Adleesha Spruill (Henry) and Starr Gordon (Travis) both of Elizabeth City, NC; one uncle, Titus Stepney (Kiara) of Chesapeake, VA; two godparents, Mary Holley (Edward) and Kristal Henry (Sanford) both of Elizabeth City, NC; and a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by an aunt, Tamika McKoy. Professional Services are being provided by Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.
