James Baker

BELVIDERE - James Daniel Baker, 87, of Turnpike Road, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023 in his home peacefully with his family by his side, following a courageous battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease).
Affectionately called Jimmy by many and Jim by others, he was born in Perquimans County, NC to the late Rossie M. and Sarah Elizabeth Carver Baker. A 1954 graduate of Perquimans County High School, he worked at the Naval Supply Center in Norfolk, VA for 32 years and retired in 1987 as a Computer Equipment Analyst. A loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, he had a never-ending love for his family. He loved nature and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening prior to his illness.
A faithful member of Sandy Cross Baptist Church where he previously served as a deacon and Church Trustee, as a former resident of Norfolk for 32 years he had also enjoyed membership in Bayview Baptist Church. He had served in the US Army National Guard and was a former member of the Hobbsville Ruritan and both B&N and Turnpike Hunt Clubs.
Surviving is his high school sweetheart and loving and devoted wife of 66 years, Nancy Bagley Baker; his daughter, Lori Warmunde (Kenneth) of Chesapeake, VA; his son, James Daniel "Dan" Baker, Jr. (Georgia Kaye) of Belvidere; his brother, Rossie Vivian Baker of Suffolk, VA; seven grandchildren, Carly, Collin, Anna, Abigail, Blake, Daisy and Emma; and four great-grandchildren, Max, Brady, Caleb and Avery.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Helene Winslow of Suffolk, VA.
A funeral will be held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in Sandy Cross Baptist Church, 956 Sandy Cross Road, Hobbsville, NC, and will be conducted by Pastor Jeremy Pugh. A private burial will be held in Cedarwood Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family in the church social hall immediately following the church service, and all other times at the residence.
The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to The Jim "Catfish" Hunter ALS Foundation, to A & A Homecare Agency, and to Albemarle Home Care and Hospice, for all the love and care provided to Mr. Baker and family during their time of need.
Memorial donations may be made to The Jim "Catfish" Hunter ALS Foundation, PO Box 47, Hertford, NC 27944.
Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
