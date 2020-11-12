James Bean
WINFALL - James "Jim" Bean, 79, of Winfall, a retired counselor and math instructor, passed on to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 8, 2020.
Jim loved giving and sharing of himself with his family, friends, and persons hoping for a better future.
At his request and for the love and care of others, he wished there not be a service.
The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to everyone who has visited and expressed care and compassion to Jim during the years of his declining health and heart disease and also to Linda and the Bean family.
