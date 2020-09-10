James Brabble

James Carroll Brabble
EDENTON - James Carroll Brabble, 73, of 109 Iredell Drive, Edenton, NC, died Friday, April 10, 2020 in Vidant Medical Center, Greenville.
Mr. Brabble was born in Chowan County on September 12, 1946, and was the son of the late James Thomas and Agnes Ward Brabble. In earlier years he tended the family farm with his father. Later retiring from Chowan County EMS, he also had worked in security at Chowan Hospital. A member of Yeopim Baptist Church, other enjoyments included his membership in the Edward G. Bond Post #40 of The American Legion where he served as Chaplain, Gideon's International, and The Heritage Farm Association. His volunteer service included the Chowan County Fair Board, the Junior Fair Board, and the Edenton Historical Association. An Army veteran of the Vietnam War, he had also served in the National Guard, attaining the rank of Captain.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas F. Brabble.
Surviving are two sisters, Kathryn G. Brabble and Lois B. Keeter; two nieces, Mary B. Cole and Teresa B. Burlamachi; and four great-nieces and two great-nephews, all of Edenton.
A graveside memorial service with EMS and Military Honors will be held Saturday, September 12th, at 11:00 a.m. in Yeopim Baptist Church Cemetery and will be conducted by his pastor, The Rev. Karl Head.
The family asks that flowers be omitted, and contributions in his memory be made to any of the organizations in which James enjoyed membership.
Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.