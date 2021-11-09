James Britt, Jr

James Albert (Jim) Britt, Jr
ELIZABETH CITY - James Albert (Jim) Britt, Jr, 81, of Elizabeth City passed away at his home on November 7. Jim was born in Newton Grove, NC on February 23, 1940. He graduated from Dunn High School in 1957. He served in the US Air Force from 1958-1962. He then attended Atlantic Christian College (ACC) where he met Patricia, his beloved wife. After graduating from ACC in 1965, he began a long, distinguished career in public education.
After teaching in Wilson, NC for several years, he achieved his Master's Degree in Education from East Carolina University in 1970. He and Patricia moved to Elizabeth City that year where Jim became the principal at Weeksville Elementary School. He later led Pasquotank Elementary, JC Sawyer Elementary, and PW Moore. Jim loved children and devoted his professional life to investing in the young people of Pasquotank County for over thirty years. His relationships with his teachers, staff, and students were his calling.
Jim was the consummate family man. He took great pride in his two sons, James Albert Britt, III (Jimmy) and Clifton Warren Britt (Cliff). He was an assistant Scoutmaster supporting both sons during their times in scouting. Jim also led a life of service, principally as an active member and President of the Elizabeth City Rotary Club.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, James Albert Britt and Ruth Warren Britt of Dunn. He is survived by his wife of fifty-seven years, Patricia, and his two sons and their families; James Albert Britt, III and his wife Christy, children Amber Perrorazio and husband Nick, Reid Britt, and Austin Britt and his two sons Colten James Britt and Thomas Lee Britt; Clifton Warren Britt and his wife Diane Britt and their daughters Elizabeth Rachel Britt and Caroline Ruth Britt.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at First United Methodist Church in Elizabeth City with the Rev. Benny Oaks officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the Asbury Room of the church and at other times at the residence. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 930-B Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834 or First United Methodist, 201 South Road Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Britt family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.