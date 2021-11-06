James Otis (Pig) Brown
ELIZABETH CITY - Mr. James Otis Brown (Pig) entered eternal rest on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at the Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia. He was the son of the late Cary and Carrie Reynolds Bowe. He was predeceased by nine sisters and three brothers.
Celebration of Life Services will be Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Beach River Funeral Home Chapel, Elizabeth City, North Carolina with Elder Deontae Williams, Eulogist. Interment will be in the Memory Gardens Cemetery, Elizabeth City, North Carolina. A public walk-through viewing will be Saturday, November 6 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.at the funeral home. Masks are still required for all services.
Mr. Brown leaves to cherish his memories his loving companion of fifty years, Alverta Williams of the home; his daughters, Simone and Dawnette Williams both of Baltimore, Md., Priscilla Williams, Elizabeth City, NC, and Donna Batts (Amos), Williamsburg, Va.; one son, Verlin Williams (Cynthia), Elizabeth City, NC; two sisters, Nancy Branch and Bettie McCoy (David) both of Norfolk, Virginia, eight grandchildren, Jaimaais, Jamila, Sherica, Gerrod (Zahra), Shaleigh (RJ), Resha (Demont), DJ and Ashley; seventeen great-grandchildren, Shardae, Denari, Kaelah, Jonshae, Jamon, Justin, Jayani, Ayanna, Gahiem, Kennedy, Skylar, La"Riyah, Darion, JaMyra, Damari, Ta'Miyah, and Daelen; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.
Beach River Funeral Home is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Brown family.