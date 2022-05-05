HERTFORD - James Frederick Cartwright, 66, of Hertford, NC, passed away Monday, May 2, 2022 in his home.
Mr. Cartwright was born in Germany on December 6, 1955, and was the son of the late James Herman and Elfriede Wirsing Cartwright. Retired from TCOM in Elizabeth City following 35 years of employment, he was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish.
Surviving is his sister, Maryanne Anderson of Lovell, WY; two brothers, Robert Cartwright of Hertford and John Cartwright of Clio, SC; six nieces and nephews, Danya, Wes, and James Anderson, Katherine McLain, Rebecca Hamer, and Chelsea Cartwright; and several great-nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Monday, May 9, at 11:00 a.m. in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Elizabeth City. Friends may visit with the family at the gravesite immediately following the service.
Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
