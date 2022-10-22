...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SATURDAY TO
5 PM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Saturday to 5 PM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
James Clifton “Cliff” Rountree, Jr., age 64, of South Mills, NC died on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center. He was born in Pasquotank County, NC on June 2, 1958 to Alma Rose Rountree and the late James Clifton “JC” Rountree. Farming was Cliff’s passion. He loved working side by side with his father and mother at Rountree Farms. Cliff was a kindhearted man with a quick wit and great sense of humor. He loved bright red Chevy trucks, John Deere tractors and rooting for Dale Earnhardt, Sr. In addition to his mother, Cliff is survived by his fiancé, Teresa Morgan and her children, David Morgan and wife Dawn, their children, Brandon, Aiden, Piper, Wyatt and Nathaniel; Amber Bright and husband Daniel, their children, Blake and Brooke; a step-son, Chris White and wife Julie, their children, Hunter and Will; a co-worker that was more like a brother, George Starboard; and his faithful four legged companion, Oliver; some extended family and numerous friends. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with Rev. Darryl Stallings and Rev. Frank Thigpen officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the lobby of the funeral home and at other times at both residences. Cliff’s service will be live streamed at www.TwifordFH.com/cliff-rountree. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Rountree family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com. Memorial donations may be made in Cliff’s name to Ebenezer Baptist Church c/o Sunshine Girls, PO Box 219, South Mills, NC 27976 or Blackwell Memorial Baptist, 700 North Road Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.
