James D. Horton, age 91, of Camden, NC died on Monday, August 7, 2023 at his residence. He was born in Allegheny, PA to the late William Lee Horton and Sadie Owney Horton. He was married for fifty-eight years to the love of his life, the late Norita B. Horton. He is survived by his son, Donald C. Horton and wife Deborah of Camden, NC; daughter, Annie Elmore and husband Mike of Charlotte, NC; daughter-in-law, Anita Moody of Camden, NC; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by sons William Moody and Daniel Moody, and daughter, Gloria Jean Stone, two brothers, and two sisters. He spent his younger years on barges with his family working for the Merchant Marines. He later joined the Coast Guard. In his adult years he worked for the U. S. Government and retired as Director of Naval Aviation Logistics Center. Later in his life he spent years working on getting a bill passed through Congress to get Veteran status for Merchant Marines during World War II, which he accomplished. A memorial service was held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 11, 2023 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with Pastor Mike Duffer officiating. The family received friends and family in the lobby of the funeral home immediately after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Camden Church of Christ, P. O. Box 130, Camden, NC 27921. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Horton family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.