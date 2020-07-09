James Dail, Sr.

Elizabeth City, NC (27909)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 82F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 73F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.