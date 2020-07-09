James Dail, Sr.

James C. Dail, Sr.
EDENTON - James Carlyle "Pete" Dail, Sr., 85, of 1236 Sound Shore Drive, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Vidant Chowan Hospital.
Mr. Dail was born in Bertie County on July 20, 1934, and was the son of the late James Ulmond Dail and Gertrude Baker Dail. A 1953 graduate of Edenton High School, he then served in the United States Coast Guard from 1954 to 1961, and was a veteran of the Korean War. Retired after serving 43 years as President of the Edenton Savings & Loan Association, and later as Executive Vice-President of the Edenton office of Branch Banking & Trust, he had also served on both of the financial institution's Board of Directors.
Pete loved Edenton and Chowan County and had served on the Edenton Town Council for 26 years holding the position of Mayor Pro Tem, on the Chowan County Board of Commissioners (District 2 seat), holding both Vice-Chairman and Chairman positions, member and past president of the Edenton Jaycees, receiving both their "Spark Plug" and Distinguished Service Awards, member and past president of the Edenton Lions Club, a member of the Albemarle District Health Board, the Albemarle Commission Board, and the Albemarle Mental Health Board, member, Vice-Chairman, and Chairman of the Board of Chowan Hospital, member and past president of the Chowan Golf & Country Club, Fund Raising Chairman and President for both the local Heart Assn. and Cancer Society, a member of the NC Economic Advisory Board under Gov. Bob Scott, the Savings & Loan Study Commission under Gov. Jim Hunt, the NC Bankers Assn. Board of Directors, and the US Savings & Loan Legislative Committee. A faithful member of Edenton Baptist Church, he had served his church as an usher, on the Finance Committee, and as Sunday School Director and Secretary.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, James C. "Jim" Dail, Jr.; his grandson, Thomas Allen Dail, Jr.; and his brother, Gary R. Dail.
Surviving are his wife of nearly 65 years, Mary Elizabeth Harrell Dail, his daughter, Linda Dail Edmundson (Frankie), his son, Thomas Allen Dail, Sr. (Sharon); and a daughter-in-law (Jim's wife), Susan Reaves Dail, all of Edenton. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Jessica Montgomery (Jamie), Tori Dail (Scott), Elizabeth Swicegood (Brian), Christopher Edmundson (Tanya), Tyler Edmundson, Cady Dail (Christian), and Daniel Dail; ten great-grandchildren, Mary Ella Swicegood, Eva Grace Swicegood, Joshua Wilkins Swicegood, Tinleigh Jade Edmundson, Kylie Ada Edmundson, Aaron Carlyle Edmundson, Daisy Vera Edmundson, Gavin Cruz Montgomery, Liam Banks Montgomery, and another due to be born in October; nieces, Terry Lynn Schaberg and Tammy Frederick; and nephews, Gary Richard Dail, Jr. and Travis Dail.
Funeral services will be held Friday at 5:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, and will be conducted by the Rev. David Brooks and the Rev. Greg Brinson. Burial will follow in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends may join the family at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Edenton Baptist Church, 200 S. Granville Street, Edenton, NC 27932.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.