James Daughtery Overton, 83, of 182 Mill Road, died Wednesday, May 5, 2021 in his home where he was being cared for by family. Mr. Overton was born in Perquimans County on September 30, 1937, and was the son of the late Edgar and Ever Lilly Overton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Wesley Ferrell; sisters, Velma Niemeyer, Maude Lewis, and Betty Criss; and by brothers, George, Clyde, Bob, Alonza, and Richard Overton. A retired automobile mechanic, he was a member of the former New Hope Assembly of God. He was an Army veteran having served in the Vietnam War. Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Evelyn Cartwright Overton; two daughters, Ann Ferrell of Camden and Kay Hooker (husband, Charlie) of Elizabeth City; a sister, Emma Ward of Orlando, FL; a brother, Crafton Overton of Hertford; two grandchildren, Brandon and Casey Ferrell; and four great-grandchildren, Savannah, Chris, Elena, and Paisley; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family. Funeral services will be held Monday at 3:00 p.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and will be conducted by Pastor Robert Ganglfinger. A private burial will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Elizabeth City. Friends may visit with the family in the funeral home immediately following the chapel service, and others times at the residence. The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to the staff of Community Home Care & Hospice for all the love and support provided to Mr. Overton and the family during their time of need. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.