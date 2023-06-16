James Douglas "Jim" Martin, 79, of Hertford, NC, passed away peacefully and joined his ancestors on Thursday, May 18, 2023 from Ridgecrest Rehab in Columbus, GA. Jim was born August 10, 1943 in Columbus, GA to the late Cecil Burruss Martin and Martha Davison Martin. With an education in Electrical Engineering, he worked as an executive in the utilities industry in Georgia, Florida, and North Carolina. He retired from Public Works Commission (PWC) in Fayetteville, NC and then worked for several years as a consultant with Martin and Associates, Inc. After retiring from PWC, Jim and his wife Janet moved from Fayetteville and returned to the region they loved most and settled in Hertford, NC where they broadened their circle of dear friends. The community will undoubtedly miss Jim's infectious smile and clever wit. In Hertford Jim would enjoy gardening, canning, and "fixing" (reengineering) things - usually with an un-lit cigar in his mouth. He also really enjoyed cooking for friends, especially the cherished group of local men who gather each Tuesday for lunch. Jim had the mind of an inventor and effortlessly found creative solutions to improve and simplify the world around him as evidenced by the environment he created in his garage. He viewed the world around him with intrigue, wonder and an uncanny understanding. Preceded in death by his wife, Janet Faye Hendrix Martin, he is survived by his son, J. Douglas Martin (Laura Lea) of Cataula, GA; his daughter, Jenni Rose Khamis (Younan) of Columbus, GA; his grandchildren, Haley Grace Martin, James Martin, Ashur Khamis, Ari Khamis; and his niece, Lisa Hendrix Perry (Shane) of the Cannon Ferry community of Tyner, NC. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 17th, at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and will be conducted by his pastor, The Rev. Dario Ruvarac of Hertford Baptist Church. A private inurnment will be next to Janet in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Feel free to dress comfortably as Jim would prefer it that way.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.