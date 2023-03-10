James E. Slade

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO
7 PM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with frequent gusts up to 30
kt and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 PM Friday to 7 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
James “Jimmy” Slade, age 73, of Coinjock, NC passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at the age of 73. Jim proudly served his country from 1966 until 1970 in the U. S. Marine Corps, a Vietnam veteran. Jim moved on to be a heavy equipment mechanic for Norfolk Equipment before an injury and then went on to manage Hampton Lodge Campground in Waterlily (Coinjock) for 32 years which he loved. Known as Little Maintenance Man, he recently worked maintenance at Outback Storage Units. Jim was born in Norfolk, VA on September 23, 1949 to the late George Walton Slade and Mary Alice Twillie Slade. He was preceded in death by five brothers and one sister. He is survived by his wife of thirty-seven years Virginia “Annie” Slade; sons, J. W. Slade (Jeanette) of Coinjock, NC and Steven Slade (Jenn) of Conesville, OH; a sister, Alice Whitehead of Salt Springs, FL; his sons’ mother, Beverly Myers of OH; three stepchildren, Theresa Gerres, Stacey Childress, and Shane Gerres (Lora); fifteen grandchildren, one of which was known as his golden child, Booger Tiffany Gerres; eleven great-grandchildren; and his loyal canine, Kilher. A Celebration of Life will be held on March 18, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the old Midway Marina, 157 Coinjock Development Road, Coinjock, NC 27932. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is assisting the Slade family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
