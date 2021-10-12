James Edward Aycock

Jim Aycock, 83, of Asheville, NC, passed away unexpectedly on October 7, 2021. He was surrounded by family, at Mission Hospital. He was born September 25, 1938 in Norfolk, VA to Frank Bayard Aycock, Jr. and Nell Holder Mitchell. Jim grew up in Currituck County, NC. Jim attended the Peddie School for two years in Hightstown, NJ and graduated from Elizabeth City (NC) High School in 1956. He graduated from UNC Chapel Hill in 1961 with a BA in journalism. During college, Jim served a two-year tour of duty in the US Army where he had top secret clearance as a signal corps cryptographer in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Jim had a passion for the news. He worked for newspapers in Smithfield, Shelby, and Greensboro, as well as for Richmond Community College, before moving to Black Mountain in 1969 to become publisher of the Black Mountain News. He became sole owner of the BM News from 1985 until 1995, when he sold it to the parent company of the Asheville Citizen-Times. Jim was an avid golfer who also enjoyed cross-country road trips with his twin brother Frank. Jim served on the boards of Swannanoa Valley Dr. MLK Jr. Memorial Corporation, Swannanoa Valley Medical Center, Black Mountain Foundation, Community Council of the State Women’s Prison, Black Mountain -Swannanoa Valley Chamber of Commerce, and the Mountain Area Child and Family Center (since renamed the Verner Center). Jim is survived by his wife Patsy Keever, his two daughters: Janelle Lucksavage and her husband Phil of Murphy, NC; Glenna Aycock of South Lake Tahoe, CA; five grandchildren; twin brother Frank B. Aycock, III. and his wife De of Charlotte, NC; and his sister Nell Richardson and husband Sidney Buchanan of Houston, TX. He is also mourned by his wife’s daughters, son-in-law and five grandchildren in Wilmington, NC and San Francisco, CA. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. An online guest register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.