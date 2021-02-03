SFC James Edward Banks, Sr. son of the late William Bill Banks and Lenora White Banks entered eternal rest on January 27, 2021 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Celebration of Life Services will be Friday, February 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Beach Rivers Funeral Home Chapel, 310 E. Grice Street, Elizabeth City, NC (service will be live-streamed). A public walk-through viewing will be on Thursday, February 4, 2021 from 5 – 7 p.m. at the funeral home. We will be adhering to all COVID-19 restrictions. Mask are required for all services. SFC Banks leaves to cherish his memories his dedicated wife: Carolyn Ann Banks of the home; two sons: James E. Banks, Jr (Nicole) of Raeford, North Carolina and Jeremie J. Banks (Keiana) of Fayetteville, North Carolina; two daughters: Melody (Love) Banks and Mindy A. Banks both of Fayetteville, North Carolina; three brothers: Larry Banks (Mattie) of Camden, North Carolina, Charles Banks of Poplar Branch, North Carolina and Eddie Baker of Chinquapin, North Carolina; two sisters: Margaret White of Poplar Branch and Ramona Howard of Elizabeth City, North Carolina; five grandchildren: Kendall Jarraur Lindsey, Tiana Nicole Banks, Tiara Simone Banks, James Edward Banks, III and Kyla Janae Banks; two great-grandchildren: Abrielle Penelope Lindsey and Aailyah Arianne Lindsey and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. You may sign the on-line guest book at www.beachrivers.com.Beach Rivers Funeral Home is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Banks family.
