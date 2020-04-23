James Thomas Etheridge
ELIZABETH CITY - James Thomas Etheridge entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 20, 2020.
Celebration of Life service will take place at 11:00 am on Saturday, April, 25, 2020 at the chapel of Beach Rivers Funeral Home, 310 E. Grice Street, Elizabeth City, NC. You may watch the service live at www.beachrivers.com. Due to Covid-19 guidelines please contact funeral home for attendance. Viewing will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 4-6 pm.
James leaves to cherish his precious memories: mother, Mary Spellman; sister, Lorie Grizzle (Andre'); brothers, Andrew Etheridge (Cathy), Robert Etheridge, William Etheridge (Tiffany), and Jerome Etheridge (Brittany); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
You may sign the online guest book at www.beachrivers.com Beach Rivers Funeral Home is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Etheridge family.