James F. Scott

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator, Neuse and Bay and Pamlico and
Pungo Rivers and Albemarle, Croatan and Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
James (Jimmy) F. Scott died peacefully on November 15, 2022 at the age of 84. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Scott, and a grandson-in-law, Cliff Bright. He is survived by his son, John (Patrice) Scott; his granddaughter, Jenny Bright; grandson, J. F. Scott; his great-granddaughter, Zoie Bright; and a host of other family members. Jimmy retired from Sanders Company as a machinist, loved to plant his garden and share his bounty with neighbors and family. He loved 4-H and the Albemarle Livestock show. He was a strong supporter of the Livestock Judging team. He enjoyed the years with his grandchildren showed and all the other kids who he helped along the way, especially watching his great-granddaughter, Zoie. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, November 18, 2022 at West Lawn Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Thursday evening, November 17th from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Scott family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to First Christian Church, 800 Beech Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.
