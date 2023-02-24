...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 1 AM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy
waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and Neuse and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 1 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
ELIZABETH CITY - James (Pete) Griffin, 58 of Elizabeth City, NC departed from this life suddenly on Friday, February 17, 2023. The viewing will be held Friday, February 24, 2023 at Stallings Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m to 7:00 pm. Celebration of Life services will take place on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at New Burial Ground, South Mills NC. If inclement weather, services will be held at Stallings Funeral Home in Elizabeth City, NC. Arrangements by Stallings Funeral Home.
