James Hyman
ELIZABETH CITY - James Hyman, 81 of Elizabeth City, NC departed from this earthly life on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations Chapel with Rev. Sidney Lassiter, officiating. Interment will follow in the Memory Gardens Cemetery. Viewing will take place one hour prior to the service. Covid-19 restrictions still apply.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories: wife, Barbara Hyman; five children, Nellie Holley of NJ, Ida Jean Walker of NJ, Barbara Wilson of Suffolk, VA, James Leary (Ruth) of Virginia Beach, VA and Lisa Leary of Boston, MA; seventeen grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; five siblings, Catherine Shedrick, Carolyn Wiggins (Mike), Georgia Taylor (Robert) and Margie Owens (David) all of Elizabeth City, NC and Margaret Morris of Edenton, NC; two aunts, Nellie Brownridge of NJ and Sadie Carter of Edenton, NC; three brothers-in-law, David Leary (Charlesann), Mack Leary and James Leary; one sister-in-law, Ernestine Jones; and a host of other relatives and friends. Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is serving the family.