James "Jim" Sparks, Jr.

James “Jim” Ellis Sparks, Jr., age 80, of Powells Point, NC died on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at Currituck Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Pinetops, NC on May 9, 1942 to the late James Ellis Sparks, Sr. and Sarah Sutton Sparks, he was the husband of Sylvia Johnson Sparks. Mr. Sparks was a teacher with the Currituck County School System until his retirement. He was a member of Hebron United Methodist Church in Jarvisburg, NC. In addition to his wife of more than sixty years, he is survived by two sons, Jonathan Bradley “Brad” Sparks (Brook) of Powells Point, NC and James Dwight Sparks (Virginia) of Greensboro, NC; a sister, Diane Sparks Chappell of Orange, CA; five grandchildren, Bradley Sparks, Jonathan Sparks, Bagby Sparks, Eliza Sparks, and Parker Sparks; and two nephews, Tim Chappell (Christia) and Tom Chappell (Gigi Blas). He was predeceased by a son, Daniel Oneal Sparks. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Laurel Memorial Gardens, Macedonia Church Road, Poplar Branch, NC 27916. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Sparks family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.