Elizabeth City, NC (27909)

Today

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High 42F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.