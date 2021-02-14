James Joseph Ackermann, affectionately known as "Pop", age 89, of Suttons Landing Road, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Jim was born on June 16, 1931 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the first of four children to Rudolph A. Ackermann and Lauretta Frohmiller Ackermann. He grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio and started his real estate career working with his father in construction. Jim later moved to the Washington, DC area, started his own company and was successful in the management of real estate. He received several business awards and was very active in numerous business organizations serving as President of the Institute of Real Estate Management; Apartment and Owners Association; and the one he was most proud of was being the first couple to serve as President of the Property Management Association with him in 1984 and his wife Diane serving in 1992. Jim also served on several Boards of Directors. After retirement, Jim and Diane moved to Hertford, NC and built their dream home on the Perquimans River. He enjoyed watching grandsons and friends swimming, fishing, and boating on "his" river while hosting cook outs and dinner parties. He also enjoyed having friends and relatives visit for just relaxation and enjoying the beauty of God's work in the area surrounding his home. Jim was active in the Forestburg Ruritan Club; participated with Meals on Wheels; attended Woodland United Methodist Church and participated in Bible Study; the soup kitchen; served as an usher and was a big supporter and help with Diane's Prayer Shawl Ministry. In later years, Jim greatly enjoyed spending time with his Lord and Savior by studying his Bible, researching information about the Bible and asking thought provoking questions of his Pastors, friends, or anyone that he felt could guide him. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his siblings, Mary Ackermann Brockhoff, and Shirley Ackermann Heinhold, and his mother-in-law, Geraldine Harrell Tucker. Left to cherish Jim's memory is his wife Diane, son, Robert Ackermann; daughter, Susan Marie Burgin; daughter-in-law, Tracie Kay Ackermann; grandchildren; Connor Austin Ackermann, Kyle Ryan Ackermann, Adam Burgin, and Julie Burgin; two great-grandchildren, Michael Bullock, and Connor Bullock; brother, Thomas B. Ackermann and wife Clare; brother-in-law, James Larry Knight and wife Jean; sister-in-law, Brenda C. Knight; numerous nieces and nephews; many very special friends, neighbors, and a very loving church family. Due to the COVID pandemic the family chooses not to have a public viewing. However, a celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, February 14, 2021, at 2:00 pm at the Garrett-Sykes Funeral Service, Ahoskie, NC, with Pastor Dave Bundy officiating. Family and guests are asked to social distance and wear face coverings while in attendance. The family extends a heartfelt thank you to his very special nurse at Albemarle Sentara Hospital, Marie Gros and his two loving caregivers, Elizabeth and Don Webster. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made directly to the ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Boys Town, 14100 Crawford Street, Boys Town, NE 68010 or online by visiting tmcfunding.com/ search fund, type-Jim Ackermann, or a charity of one's choice. Garrett-Sykes Funeral Service - Ahoskie Chapel is handling the arrangements for the Ackermann family and online condolences can be directed to the family by visiting www.garrettsykesfs.com .