James Daniel Kelsey
EDENTON - James Daniel Kelsey, 86, of Edenton, NC, and recently of Newington, CT, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Avery Heights.
He was born in Theresa, NY the son of the late Jesse and Harriet (Hudson) Kelsey, and was the devoted husband of Bette Lou (Comrie) Kelsey for 63 years.
After graduating high school, Jim attended Ithaca College before leaving to enlist in the U.S. Army. Jim had a long career in the construction industry that started at State Equipment Company in Syracuse, moving to Bucyrus Erie in Ohio, and retiring from Link-Belt Cranes in Boston. Jim and Bette Lou retired to North Carolina in 1992. He was an avid sailor, woodworker and furniture maker, but will be most remembered for the cigars he smoked while on his daily walk through town.
Along with his wife, he is survived by his children, Peter Kelsey and his wife Tessa of North Carolina, Elizabeth Palaia and her husband Paul of Newington; his grandchildren, Hannah, Emma, and Freya Kelsey; Anthony and Dominic Palaia; his sister Eleanor Kelsey; and many nieces and nephews. Jim was predeceased by his brothers, Jesse and Charles Kelsey and a sister Elizabeth St. Louis. His funeral service will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider donating to the Shiner's Hospital for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, FL 33607. We would also like to thank the staff at Avery Heights, Nobel 1 who provided Jim with such wonderful care and comfort.
