James L. “Jimmy” Cartwright

James Leroy “Jimmy” Cartwright, age 77, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Monday, October 4, 2021 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Elizabeth City on February 27, 1944 to the late Jarvis Elwood Cartwright and Virginia Lane Cartwright, he was the husband of fifty-seven years to Ann Scott Cartwright. Jimmy was a Methodist and was the owner/operator of Colonial Cues. He worked for twenty-one years at NC DOT before retiring. In addition to his wife he is survived by two sons, Scott Cartwright and wife Holly, and Ashley Cartwright and wife Cassie; four grandchildren, Tylor Anderson and husband Korbyn, Hayley Cartwright, Laney Cartwright, and Jacob Cartwright; and three great-grandchildren, Kortana Anderson, Raevyn Anderson and Embyr Anderson. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Don Morris officiating. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/TwifordFuneralHome . The family will receive visitors immediately following the service in the funeral home lobby and at all other times at the residence. Burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the family of Mr. Cartwright. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P. O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
