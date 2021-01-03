James L. Newbold, Sr.

James Lawrence Newbold, Sr. age 76, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020. at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro. He was the son of the late James Clay and Sue Talbert Newbold and husband of Gayle Gibson Newbold who survives. He was the owner of Professional Pilots, Inc. in Winchester, VA and Chief Pilot for Roche Biomedical. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and a member of Bible Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife Gayle Gibson Newbold of the home; stepchildren, Chris Mundy of Burlington, Sheri Jacobs and husband George of Burlington, Robin Mundy and wife Stephanie of Burlington, Denise Mattox and husband Jeff of Greensboro: daughters Tonya Berry of Florida, Lisa Bishop and husband Joel of Asheville, son Jay Newbold Jr. of Florida. Step grandchildren, Caroline, McKray, Chase, Marc, Tucker, Sara, Haley, Hannah, Jonathan, Trystan and Kayla Isabel, Caitlyn, Colby, Xenophia, Zephira and Numaira. Great children, Lizzie, Colten, Isaiah, Jonah, Karsyne and Allie. Sister, Barbara Fletcher and husband James and all their families. Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM Sunday, December 27, 2020 in the Lowe Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Kevin Bunn and Rev. Mark Ahern. Interment will follow in Graham Park. Mr. Newbold will be available for viewing from 12noon until 1:45pm Sunday prior to the funeral service.
