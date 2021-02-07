James L. Whitaker

James Lee “Jimmy” Whitaker, 87, of Surfside Drive, died Wednesday, February 3, 2021 in his home surrounded by his family. Jim was born in Amonate, Virginia on June 11, 1933, and was the son of the late John Thomas and Ramona Whitt Whitaker. A retired Planner and Estimator with the Naval Aviation Depot, he lived for many years in the Tidewater area, having been a member of Cradock Presbyterian Church, serving as Scoutmaster of Troop #205, and coaching Little League Baseball. After moving to Edenton, he enjoyed living on the water, fishing, and he and his wife, Betty, became members of First Presbyterian Church. A veteran, he had served in the United States Marine Corps, both active and reserves, for nearly 37 years, retiring in 1993, having achieved the rank of Chief Warrant Officer. On May 10, 2013, he was awarded The Order of the Long Leaf Pine by then Governor Pat McCrory for his boater rescue on the Albemarle Sound. In addition to parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Larry Whitaker. Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Betty Williams Whitaker; three daughters, Marcia Webster (Carl) of Edenton, Wyndee Whitaker of Elizabeth City, and Linda Thompson of Virginia Beach, VA; two brothers, Billy "Bud" Whitaker (Peggy) of Chesapeake, VA, and Ricky Bowman of the Outer Banks; two grandchildren, Andrew Webster (Sarah) and Carla Webster; and five great-grandchildren, Layla, Tyler, James, Ella and Millie. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, a memorial service with military honors is planned for a later time when it is safer for family and friends to gather. Those arrangements, when complete, will be announced. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.