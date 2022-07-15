James Leroy Mizzelle, affectionately called “Mi,” was born March 2, 1952, to the late Percy and Emma Mizzelle in Edenton, North Carolina. He slipped from time into eternity on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. He attended school in Chowan County and graduated from John A. Holmes High School. Three sisters, Linda Mizzelle, Florence M. Kellogg, and Lillian M. Satterfield, and one brother, Thay Mizzelle, preceded him in death. James was a carpenter by trade. His favorite pastimes were working on cars and playing pool. He liked horses and even owned one for a brief time. James was a member of Atmore Holy Temple, Columbia, North Carolina. A man of faith, James loved the Lord. When you needed him, James was there. He wasn’t loud and never tooted his own horn, but he quietly did what had to be done and moved on. Loved ones remaining to cherish his memory are one son, Anton Lamonte Littlejon (Jacqueline) of Baltimore, MD; two brothers, George Mizzelle (Eula) of Accomac, VA, and John Mizzelle of Greenwood, DE; two sisters, Angelico Powell and Martha Price of Bridgeton, NJ; aunt, Johnnie Mae McClees of Columbia, NC; love of his life, Debbie Trent of Bridgeton, NJ; four granddaughters, Kimberly Copeland (Darian) of Norfolk, VA; Shanequa Riddick of Edenton, NC; Kalema Riddick of Temple Hills, MD, and Antiya Littlejohn of Baltimore, MD; three great-grandchildren; friend and co-worker, Wallace Granby and the Fleming family of Edenton, NC. He will be lovingly remembered by his nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
